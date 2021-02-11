Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at Morgan Stanley

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MC. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Moelis & Company from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.13.

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $54.80 on Thursday. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $56.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.78. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 43.49 and a beta of 1.33.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.65. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $422.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Moelis & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Moelis & Company by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Moelis & Company in the third quarter valued at $33,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Moelis & Company in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 24.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

