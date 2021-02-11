Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.65 EPS

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $422.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.09 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

MC traded down $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $53.99. The company had a trading volume of 772,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,614. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.95 and a 200-day moving average of $39.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49 and a beta of 1.33. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $56.37.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.13.

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

