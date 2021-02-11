Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Molecular Templates Inc. is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation immunotoxins called Engineered Toxin Bodies for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. Molecular Templates Inc., formerly known as Threshold Pharmaceuticals Inc., is headquartered in Austin, United States. “

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molecular Templates currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.67.

Shares of MTEM stock opened at $12.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Molecular Templates has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $19.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.04 million, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.08.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $1,077,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,060,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,240,053.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.94 per share, with a total value of $955,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,460,331 shares in the company, valued at $77,136,352.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 285,000 shares of company stock worth $2,967,900 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Molecular Templates in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Molecular Templates in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Molecular Templates in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. 60.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies. The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molecular Templates (MTEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.