Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Stock Price Up 7%

Shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) rose 7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.82 and last traded at $17.79. Approximately 4,673,421 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 5,573,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.63.

MOMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Momo in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.32.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The information services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.75. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Momo had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 15.75%. The business’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Momo Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MOMO. Overlook Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Momo in the third quarter worth approximately $104,557,000. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Momo by 3,880.8% in the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,883,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811,518 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Momo by 107.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 842,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,596,000 after acquiring an additional 436,258 shares during the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Momo in the third quarter worth approximately $5,580,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Momo by 15.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,588,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,619,000 after acquiring an additional 344,251 shares during the last quarter. 50.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Momo Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.

