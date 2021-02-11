MonaCoin Price Up 49.2% Over Last Week (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $159.50 million and $66.94 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded up 49.2% against the dollar. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.43 or 0.00005131 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,291.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,771.78 or 0.03746536 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.13 or 0.00393584 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $525.12 or 0.01110396 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $222.53 or 0.00470557 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.06 or 0.00393432 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.38 or 0.00303192 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00024289 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org.

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

MonaCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

