Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $60.60 Million

Equities analysts expect Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) to report sales of $60.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $64.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $58.60 million. Monarch Casino & Resort posted sales of $62.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full-year sales of $186.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $184.70 million to $190.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $298.50 million, with estimates ranging from $289.60 million to $310.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Monarch Casino & Resort.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MCRI shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $56.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.86. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52 week low of $12.83 and a 52 week high of $63.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.99 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,721,000 after acquiring an additional 70,997 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 474,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 221,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,572,000 after purchasing an additional 46,068 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 154,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,457,000 after purchasing an additional 10,502 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 111,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of March 11, 2020, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; 1 snack bar; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

