Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Director Sells $10,220,889.77 in Stock

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Director Peter W. May sold 184,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $10,220,889.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Peter W. May also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 9th, Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of Mondelez International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $56,199,543.75.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,486,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,556,499. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.05 and a 200 day moving average of $56.96. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Mondelez International by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,359,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 14,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.44.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

