Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by RSM US Wealth Management LLC

RSM US Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,254 shares during the quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 496.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $55.50. 373,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,559,067. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The company has a market capitalization of $79.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.10 and its 200 day moving average is $56.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 51.01%.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.44.

In other news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $2,914,527.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,775,767.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Siewert bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.42 per share, with a total value of $116,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

