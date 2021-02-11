Mondi plc (MNDI.L) (LON:MNDI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Mondi plc (MNDI.L) (LON:MNDI) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 1,900 ($24.82). Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 17.68% from the company’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mondi plc (MNDI.L) from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,740 ($22.73) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,827.50 ($23.88).

Get Mondi plc (MNDI.L) alerts:

Shares of MNDI stock opened at GBX 1,784.50 ($23.31) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.96. The stock has a market cap of £8.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,782.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,634.82. Mondi plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,156.50 ($15.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,902.50 ($24.86).

Mondi plc (MNDI.L) Company Profile

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging products; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi plc (MNDI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi plc (MNDI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.