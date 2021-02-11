Morgan Stanley Boosts CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target to $46.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on CF Industries from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on CF Industries from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens upgraded CF Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.20.

Shares of CF opened at $43.24 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $47.00. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

In other CF Industries news, Director Celso L. White bought 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.03 per share, with a total value of $30,994.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,191 shares in the company, valued at $425,593.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in CF Industries by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter worth about $83,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

