Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth about $85,256,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,330,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 183.2% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,341,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,336,000 after buying an additional 867,504 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 41.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,525,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,085,000 after buying an additional 741,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $49,760,000. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,126.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,834 shares in the company, valued at $21,452,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS stock opened at $74.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.23. The company has a market cap of $134.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $77.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MS. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.05.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

