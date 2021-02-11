Morgan Stanley Upgrades Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) to Overweight

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $125.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $88.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.68% from the stock’s previous close.

SPG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.11.

NYSE SPG opened at $106.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.98. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $144.30. The company has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 38.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

