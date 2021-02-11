MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) (ETR:MOR) Given a €90.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) (ETR:MOR) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on MOR. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €129.00 ($151.76) target price on shares of MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of MorphoSys AG (MOR.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €118.67 ($139.61).

Shares of ETR:MOR opened at €96.12 ($113.08) on Wednesday. MorphoSys AG has a twelve month low of €65.25 ($76.76) and a twelve month high of €125.20 ($147.29). The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of €95.64 and a 200-day moving average of €98.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

