Mosman Oil and Gas (LON:MSMN) Shares Gap Down to $0.20

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited (LON:MSMN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.20, but opened at $0.18. Mosman Oil and Gas shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 20,725,357 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.55 million and a P/E ratio of -0.18.

Mosman Oil and Gas Company Profile (LON:MSMN)

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas projects in Australia and the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Amadeus Basin in central Australia; and holds interests in the Arkoma, Stanley, Greater Stanley, Challenger, Champion, and Baja oil and gas producing assets in the United States.

