Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is a remanufacturer, manufacturer and distributor of automotive aftermarket parts — including alternators, starters, wheel bearing and hub assemblies, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters and turbochargers utilized in imported and domestic passenger vehicles, light trucks and heavy-duty applications. In addition, the company designs and manufactures test equipment for performance, endurance and production testing of alternators, starters, electric motors, inverters and belt starter generators for both the OE and aftermarket. Motorcar Parts of America’s products are sold to automotive retail outlets and the professional repair market throughout the United States and Canada, with facilities located in California, Mexico, Malaysia and China, and administrative offices located in California, Tennessee, Mexico, Singapore, Malaysia and Canada. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is headquartered in Torrance, CA. “

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,445. Motorcar Parts of America has a 1-year low of $10.43 and a 1-year high of $26.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.16 and a 200 day moving average of $18.73. The company has a market capitalization of $419.67 million, a PE ratio of 146.87 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.27. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $154.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $45,395.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPAA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,927,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,448,000 after acquiring an additional 88,283 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913,993 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,782,000 after acquiring an additional 87,875 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $748,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 53,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,822 shares during the period.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

