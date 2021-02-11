Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MPAA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Motorcar Parts of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

NASDAQ:MPAA opened at $22.03 on Tuesday. Motorcar Parts of America has a 1 year low of $10.43 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The stock has a market cap of $419.67 million, a P/E ratio of 146.87 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.73.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.15). Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 0.59%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 2,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $45,395.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPAA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 343.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,012 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the third quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares in the last quarter.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

