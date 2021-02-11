Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MPAA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Motorcar Parts of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorcar Parts of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MPAA opened at $22.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Motorcar Parts of America has a fifty-two week low of $10.43 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.67 million, a P/E ratio of 146.87 and a beta of 1.86.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.15). Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $45,395.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPAA. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 56,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,890 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,803 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 343.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,012 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 12.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,617 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

