Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) Research Coverage Started at Benchmark

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Motorsport Games in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:MSGM opened at $30.00 on Monday. Motorsport Games has a 52-week low of $28.14 and a 52-week high of $38.00.

Motorsport Games Company Profile

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes mobile racing games and esports. The company is headquartered in Miami, Florida. Motorsport Games Inc is a subsidiary of Motorsport Network, LLC.

