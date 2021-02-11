mStable USD (MUSD) Trading 1% Higher This Week

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 11th. In the last week, mStable USD has traded up 1% against the dollar. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $42.85 million and approximately $442,461.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One mStable USD token can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00002098 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get mStable USD alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,844.40 or 0.99792919 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00035238 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 54.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00080858 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003224 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About mStable USD

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 42,596,341 tokens. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin. The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org. mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable.

Buying and Selling mStable USD

mStable USD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for mStable USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.