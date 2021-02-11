MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Humana were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Humana by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Humana by 53.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 23.7% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 12,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,476,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

HUM opened at $378.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $404.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $409.95. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.25 and a 12-month high of $474.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total transaction of $288,903.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,352.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total value of $1,963,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Humana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $458.95.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

