MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Boosts Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in ASML were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.4% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,346,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,605,005,000 after purchasing an additional 101,923 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,855,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,880,258,000 after buying an additional 206,103 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,887,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $697,070,000 after buying an additional 23,546 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in ASML by 29.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 747,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $275,903,000 after acquiring an additional 170,980 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 189.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,363,000 after purchasing an additional 332,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.40.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $566.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $523.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $426.43. The company has a market capitalization of $237.99 billion, a PE ratio of 63.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $191.25 and a 1 year high of $573.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.18. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $1.8864 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. This represents a yield of 0.4%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 34.40%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

