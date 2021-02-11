MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Decreases Stock Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lessened its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 58.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,230 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Energizer were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Energizer by 0.9% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,137,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,503,000 after acquiring an additional 9,698 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,019,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,921,000 after acquiring an additional 33,379 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Energizer by 3,029.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 347,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,620,000 after purchasing an additional 336,864 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Energizer by 33.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 316,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,393,000 after acquiring an additional 78,960 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 293,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,469,000 after purchasing an additional 59,957 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Energizer from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Energizer from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price target on Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Energizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $46.25 on Thursday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.60 and a one year high of $53.84. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.27, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.89.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $846.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.09 million. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.95%.

Energizer announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 7,500,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

