MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $598,000 Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp reduced its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,642 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 63,066.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,851,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $246,653,000 after buying an additional 15,826,616 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,132,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $308,509,000 after acquiring an additional 814,389 shares in the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 7,750,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $170,162,000 after purchasing an additional 691,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,218,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,314,000 after purchasing an additional 305,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,023,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588,962 shares during the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus increased their price target on Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.94.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $26.62 on Thursday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $35.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3.50, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.66 and its 200-day moving average is $19.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $109,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,143 shares in the company, valued at $330,874.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $65,790.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,320.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,981 shares of company stock worth $749,991. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

