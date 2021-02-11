MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Invests $170,000 in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 35.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $86.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.14 and its 200-day moving average is $65.82. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $92.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.66 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 10.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $44,706.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,672.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.68, for a total transaction of $67,512.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,935,177.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,863 shares of company stock valued at $9,226,473. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly. It also provides standard services, such as room and board, special nutritional program, social, recreational, entertainment, and other services.

