MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Purchases 173 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Equinix were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $751.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $716.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $747.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $477.87 and a fifty-two week high of $839.77. The company has a market cap of $66.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.62. Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.65%.

In related news, insider Sara Baack sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.61, for a total transaction of $1,408,138.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,756,586.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 3,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.85, for a total transaction of $2,359,153.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,533 shares in the company, valued at $13,285,381.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,086 shares of company stock worth $12,941,596 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $782.00 to $818.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.45.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.