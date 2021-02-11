MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 861 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Hologic were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at $39,547,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 28.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,728,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,908,000 after acquiring an additional 382,831 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth about $24,979,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 441.7% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 389,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,381,000 after acquiring an additional 317,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hologic by 3,755.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 306,798 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,393,000 after purchasing an additional 298,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

In other Hologic news, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,248,137.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,417.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $362,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,533.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,265 shares of company stock worth $2,318,904 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $79.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.08. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $26.49 and a one year high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HOLX shares. Argus boosted their target price on Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Hologic from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.56.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.