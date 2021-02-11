MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 94 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp reduced its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AMETEK by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,914,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,581,865,000 after purchasing an additional 133,368 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,345,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $928,906,000 after purchasing an additional 129,508 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 6.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,875,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,970,000 after buying an additional 277,390 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,879,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,864,000 after buying an additional 831,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 1.0% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,996,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,807,000 after purchasing an additional 28,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AME shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.11.

NYSE:AME opened at $120.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.82 and a fifty-two week high of $125.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.33.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP William D. Eginton sold 17,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total value of $2,113,213.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,192,625.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 83,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.72, for a total value of $9,775,468.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,453 shares in the company, valued at $29,601,047.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 163,344 shares of company stock worth $19,300,010. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

