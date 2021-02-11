NAHL Group plc (NAH.L) (LON:NAH) Shares Gap Down to $42.15

NAHL Group plc (NAH.L) (LON:NAH) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $42.15, but opened at $40.25. NAHL Group plc (NAH.L) shares last traded at $41.15, with a volume of 120,583 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 41.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 45.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.03 million and a P/E ratio of -3.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.20.

NAHL Group plc (NAH.L) Company Profile (LON:NAH)

NAHL Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and services business focusing on the consumer legal services market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Personal Injury, Critical Care, and Residential Property divisions. The Personal Injury division offers outsourced marketing services and products to law firms; and claims processing services to individuals.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NAHL Group plc (NAH.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NAHL Group plc (NAH.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.