NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 99.4% from the January 14th total of 260,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NanoVibronix stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 513,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.86% of NanoVibronix as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 7.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NAOV traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $1.53. 144,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,289,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of -0.07. NanoVibronix has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $3.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.90. The company has a current ratio of 10.73, a quick ratio of 10.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NanoVibronix had a negative return on equity of 418.55% and a negative net margin of 727.90%. The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that NanoVibronix will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NanoVibronix Company Profile

NanoVibronix, Inc, through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its principal products include UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use; PainShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound technology to treat pain, muscle spasm, and joint contractures; and WoundShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound device, which facilitates tissue regeneration and wound healing.

