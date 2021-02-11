National Asset Management Inc. Has $38.27 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,446 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 2.0% of National Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. National Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $38,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $455,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 432,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,483,000 after acquiring an additional 12,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VUG stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $267.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,640. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.13. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $133.57 and a 52 week high of $268.22.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.