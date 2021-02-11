National Asset Management Inc. Has $5.78 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,656 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 67.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 56.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $1.18 on Thursday, reaching $121.06. 51,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,151,000. The company has a market capitalization of $107.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $155.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IBM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.71.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

