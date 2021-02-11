National Asset Management Inc. Has $9.89 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Alphabet by 62.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 410,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $602,909,000 after buying an additional 157,323 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,740,000. Natixis increased its holdings in Alphabet by 186.2% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 140,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $206,595,000 after purchasing an additional 91,458 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Alphabet by 180.5% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 128,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $225,433,000 after purchasing an additional 82,694 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Alphabet by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 234,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $236,617,000 after acquiring an additional 67,275 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total value of $99,729.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,534.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,999 shares of company stock worth $5,434,607. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on GOOG. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,390.00 price target (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,184.71.

GOOG stock traded down $16.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,078.86. 11,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,767,837. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.49, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,836.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,669.92. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $2,123.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

