National Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 141.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,339 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $4,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,610,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,108,459,000 after buying an additional 539,396 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 159.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 306,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,227,000 after buying an additional 188,380 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,555,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 29.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 727,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,479,000 after buying an additional 166,740 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Spring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $30,369,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

NYSE:VEEV traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $309.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,735. The business’s 50-day moving average is $283.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.71. The company has a market capitalization of $46.91 billion, a PE ratio of 145.30, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.11 and a 52-week high of $319.68.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.86 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.45, for a total value of $1,327,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,782.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 15,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $4,069,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,732.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,901 shares of company stock valued at $12,087,980. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VEEV. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.08.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.