National Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,377 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 0.6% of National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of VGT stock traded up $3.24 on Thursday, hitting $377.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,015. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $357.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $327.47. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $179.45 and a twelve month high of $377.22.

Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

