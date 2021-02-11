National Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,500 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,764 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 918 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,658 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total value of $10,607,210.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.16. 47,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,302,848. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $107.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.34 and a 200 day moving average of $92.41.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.56.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

