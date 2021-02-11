National Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,274 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,714 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,274 shares during the quarter. RingCentral comprises 0.8% of National Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $15,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RNG. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in RingCentral by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 168,394 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,816,000 after acquiring an additional 67,035 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in RingCentral by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.11, for a total transaction of $149,034.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 53,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.92, for a total value of $15,948,278.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,548,897.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 205,354 shares of company stock worth $67,571,975. Company insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RNG traded down $3.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $426.21. 3,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,767. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.85 and a twelve month high of $442.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $385.84 and a 200 day moving average of $314.99. The stock has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of -349.39 and a beta of 0.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $303.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RNG shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded RingCentral from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $449.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.56.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

