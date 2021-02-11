National Bank Financial Comments on Absolute Software Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABST)

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Absolute Software in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Absolute Software’s FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Absolute Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

Shares of Absolute Software stock opened at $14.68 on Thursday. Absolute Software has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $15.37. The firm has a market cap of $721.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.74.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 9.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABST. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Absolute Software during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Absolute Software during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Absolute Software during the fourth quarter worth $579,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Absolute Software during the fourth quarter worth $1,097,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Absolute Software during the fourth quarter worth $1,578,000. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0633 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

