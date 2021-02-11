National Bank Financial Weighs in on Brookfield Business Partners L.P.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:BBU)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (TSE:BBU) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report released on Sunday, February 7th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.19 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.14 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

