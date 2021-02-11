Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd.

Natural Health Trends has raised its dividend by 90.5% over the last three years.

NHTC traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $7.14. 74,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,399. Natural Health Trends has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.62. The stock has a market cap of $81.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.81 and a beta of 0.78.

Natural Health Trends Company Profile

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

