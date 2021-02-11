Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Short Interest Update

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 123,100 shares, an increase of 3,871.0% from the January 14th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of Naturgy Energy Group stock remained flat at $$4.86 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,591. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day moving average is $4.27. Naturgy Energy Group has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $5.39.

Get Naturgy Energy Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GASNY shares. Santander upgraded shares of Naturgy Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Gas and Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America South Zone Infrastructures, Latin America North Zone Infrastructures, and Rest segments.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Naturgy Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naturgy Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.