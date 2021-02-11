NCR (NYSE:NCR) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

NCR (NYSE:NCR) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of NCR from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NCR from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Stephens lifted their price target on NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NCR from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NCR from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NCR currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.89.

Shares of NYSE:NCR opened at $34.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.47. NCR has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $39.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. NCR had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 24.08%. NCR’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NCR will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NCR by 2,203.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,088,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,628 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NCR during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,068,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of NCR by 57.1% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,720,567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,741 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of NCR by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,560,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,610,000 after purchasing an additional 677,898 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NCR by 543.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 691,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,304,000 after purchasing an additional 583,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. The company operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

