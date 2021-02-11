Neal Narendra Gandhi Acquires 64 Shares of The Panoply Holdings plc (LON:TPX) Stock

The Panoply Holdings plc (LON:TPX) insider Neal Narendra Gandhi bought 64 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.31) per share, with a total value of £113.28 ($148.00).

Shares of TPX stock opened at GBX 175 ($2.29) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 182.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 145.25. The company has a market cap of £121.14 million and a P/E ratio of -18.62. The Panoply Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 40.20 ($0.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 217 ($2.84).

Get The Panoply alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%.

About The Panoply

The Panoply Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital native technology services in the United Kingdom, Bulgaria, and Norway. The company provides service and UX design, digital design and build, content and campaign management, and user and audience research sevices. It also offers XaaS services, such as cloud management, talent as a service, agile management, and distributed software development.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for The Panoply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Panoply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.