Needham & Company LLC Boosts Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target to $215.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its price target upped by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on EFX. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upgraded Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.22.

Shares of EFX traded down $5.42 on Thursday, hitting $177.58. 18,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,208. The company has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 49.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.97. Equifax has a one year low of $103.01 and a one year high of $196.47.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Equifax will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

