Needham & Company LLC Raises LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Price Target to $88.00

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RAMP. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LiveRamp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.92.

Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $71.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -54.30 and a beta of 1.28. LiveRamp has a 1 year low of $23.44 and a 1 year high of $87.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.05.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $120.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.10 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LiveRamp will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LiveRamp news, insider James F. Arra sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $727,415.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,147,975.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott E. Howe sold 173,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total transaction of $9,888,056.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,087,007 shares in the company, valued at $61,785,477.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,631 shares of company stock valued at $13,190,490 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in LiveRamp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,306,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,774,000 after buying an additional 261,143 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in LiveRamp by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,155,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,979,000 after buying an additional 514,428 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in LiveRamp by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,396,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,177,000 after buying an additional 276,656 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in LiveRamp by 27.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,239,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,159,000 after buying an additional 266,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in LiveRamp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,205,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,266,000 after buying an additional 10,850 shares during the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

