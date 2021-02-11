Neo Lithium (OTCMKTS:NTTHF) PT Raised to $3.90

Neo Lithium (OTCMKTS:NTTHF) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $3.70 to $3.90 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 52.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Neo Lithium from $2.75 to $3.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTTHF remained flat at $$2.56 during trading on Thursday. 308,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,395. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.07. Neo Lithium has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $3.07.

Neo Lithium Company Profile

Neo Lithium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. The company holds interests in the Tres Quebradas project located in the southern end of the lithium triangle in the Puna Plateau in northern Argentina. Neo Lithium Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

