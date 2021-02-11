Nervos Network Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $16.80 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 11th. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $198.79 million and $16.80 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded up 35.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,943.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,801.49 or 0.03757522 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.20 or 0.00394629 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $534.85 or 0.01115573 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $226.17 or 0.00471741 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $189.40 or 0.00395038 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.09 or 0.00308874 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00023659 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 30,893,067,006 coins and its circulating supply is 23,895,028,015 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

Nervos Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

