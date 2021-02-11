NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Hits New 52-Week High at $133.21

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $133.21 and last traded at $130.50, with a volume of 33691 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.13.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. NetEase presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.78.

The firm has a market cap of $83.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.24.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $5.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $5.09. NetEase had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in NetEase by 233.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,939,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759,038 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in NetEase by 453.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 43,975 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in NetEase by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 20,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 16,464 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in NetEase by 397.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in NetEase by 405.8% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 312,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,930,000 after acquiring an additional 250,733 shares during the period.

NetEase Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTES)

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

