Neutrino USD (USDN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $142.41 Million

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $142.41 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Neutrino USD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00053203 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $122.87 or 0.00260211 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.17 or 0.00099894 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00080257 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00084896 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00062628 BTC.

Neutrino USD Token Profile

Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 143,100,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,100,213 tokens. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto. Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at.

Neutrino USD Token Trading

Neutrino USD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

