New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) Short Interest Update

New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 335.3% from the January 14th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 964,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NMTLF opened at $0.17 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.08. New Age Metals has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.19.

Get New Age Metals alerts:

About New Age Metals

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE/polymetallic project located in south central Alaska; and eight lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for New Age Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Age Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.