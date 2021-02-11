New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Director Purchases $53,150.00 in Stock

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $10.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.59. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $11.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.05 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 6th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NYCB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 367.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 68,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 54,198 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NYCB. TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New York Community Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.81.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

